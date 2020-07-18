All apartments in Columbus
3137 Dewbourne Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3137 Dewbourne Drive

3137 Dewbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3137 Dewbourne Drive, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

This nice Bi- Level home has 3 BR, 2 baths with a deck overlooking a large fenced back yard. There is a 1 car garage that leads into the lower level with the family room, and utility room. The upper level has a living room, with an eat in kitchen. Pets are allowed with a up front $250 fee and an added $25/mo which covers up to 2 pets. Application fee is $30/adult. No section 8 and no past evictions considered.

Rental Qualifications:
* Household income of $4,000 per month minimum.
* Credit score of 620 or better
* Good landlord history.
* No evictions.
* Clean background check.
* Residents must have a checking or savings account. We use electronic checks or bank deposit to receive rent.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 Dewbourne Drive have any available units?
3137 Dewbourne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3137 Dewbourne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3137 Dewbourne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 Dewbourne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3137 Dewbourne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3137 Dewbourne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3137 Dewbourne Drive offers parking.
Does 3137 Dewbourne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3137 Dewbourne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 Dewbourne Drive have a pool?
No, 3137 Dewbourne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3137 Dewbourne Drive have accessible units?
No, 3137 Dewbourne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 Dewbourne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3137 Dewbourne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3137 Dewbourne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3137 Dewbourne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
