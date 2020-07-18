3137 Dewbourne Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This nice Bi- Level home has 3 BR, 2 baths with a deck overlooking a large fenced back yard. There is a 1 car garage that leads into the lower level with the family room, and utility room. The upper level has a living room, with an eat in kitchen. Pets are allowed with a up front $250 fee and an added $25/mo which covers up to 2 pets. Application fee is $30/adult. No section 8 and no past evictions considered.



Rental Qualifications:

* Household income of $4,000 per month minimum.

* Credit score of 620 or better

* Good landlord history.

* No evictions.

* Clean background check.

* Residents must have a checking or savings account. We use electronic checks or bank deposit to receive rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.