3137 Dewbourne Drive

Amenities
This nice Bi- Level home has 3 BR, 2 baths with a deck overlooking a large fenced back yard. There is a 1 car garage that leads into the lower level with the family room, and utility room. The upper level has a living room, with an eat in kitchen. Pets are allowed with a up front $250 fee and an added $25/mo which covers up to 2 pets. Application fee is $30/adult. No section 8 and no past evictions considered.
Rental Qualifications:
* Household income of $4,000 per month minimum.
* Credit score of 620 or better
* Good landlord history.
* No evictions.
* Clean background check.
* Residents must have a checking or savings account. We use electronic checks or bank deposit to receive rent.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.