Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3136 Dewbourne Drive

3136 Dewbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3136 Dewbourne Drive, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Reynoldsburg, OH. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,430 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 Dewbourne Drive have any available units?
3136 Dewbourne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3136 Dewbourne Drive have?
Some of 3136 Dewbourne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 Dewbourne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3136 Dewbourne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 Dewbourne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3136 Dewbourne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3136 Dewbourne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3136 Dewbourne Drive offers parking.
Does 3136 Dewbourne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3136 Dewbourne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 Dewbourne Drive have a pool?
No, 3136 Dewbourne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3136 Dewbourne Drive have accessible units?
No, 3136 Dewbourne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 Dewbourne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3136 Dewbourne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
