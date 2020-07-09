All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

313 Chittenden Ave.

313 Chittenden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

313 Chittenden Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/86cfea307b ---- &bull; Two bedroom one bathroom apartment. &bull; This unit isn&rsquo;t available for move in until August &bull; Newly renovated with modern fixtures and amenities. &bull; Hardwood floors throughout the property. &bull; Kitchen is fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and white quartz countertops. &bull; Stackable washer and dryer included. &bull; Pet friendly accepting both cats and dogs with a 2 pet maximum. &bull; Free off street parking. &bull; Located on the COTA bus line. &bull; Minutes away from the Ohio State University main campus, Short North District, grocery and dining. &bull; Minutes away from the freeway. &bull; Property Restrictions &bull; Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. &bull; Property Description Details &bull; Flooring: Mixed Parking: Off street parking available Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer / Dryer Property Type: Apartment Utilities Included: None Yard: None A/C: Central Landscaping: Landlord responsibility &bull; Application, Lease Terms, and Fees &bull; Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month&rsquo;s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Lease end date-July 13, 2020 Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. &bull; Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial &bull; Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (575-639 requires a double deposit equal to two month's rent. 640 for normal deposit of one month's rent). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Income requirements may be waived for full time students. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* &bull; Who am I renting from? &bull; RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Chittenden Ave. have any available units?
313 Chittenden Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Chittenden Ave. have?
Some of 313 Chittenden Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Chittenden Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
313 Chittenden Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Chittenden Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Chittenden Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 313 Chittenden Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 313 Chittenden Ave. offers parking.
Does 313 Chittenden Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Chittenden Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Chittenden Ave. have a pool?
No, 313 Chittenden Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 313 Chittenden Ave. have accessible units?
No, 313 Chittenden Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Chittenden Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Chittenden Ave. has units with dishwashers.

