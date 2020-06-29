All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3117 Fairwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3117 Fairwood Ave
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

3117 Fairwood Ave

3117 Fairwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3117 Fairwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Marion Franklin

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom home that's been completely remodeled. 1 car garage. Fenced yard

(RLNE5554033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 Fairwood Ave have any available units?
3117 Fairwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3117 Fairwood Ave have?
Some of 3117 Fairwood Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 Fairwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Fairwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Fairwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3117 Fairwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3117 Fairwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3117 Fairwood Ave offers parking.
Does 3117 Fairwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 Fairwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Fairwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3117 Fairwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3117 Fairwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3117 Fairwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Fairwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3117 Fairwood Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing