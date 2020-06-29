Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3117 Fairwood Ave
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3117 Fairwood Ave
3117 Fairwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3117 Fairwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Marion Franklin
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom home that's been completely remodeled. 1 car garage. Fenced yard
(RLNE5554033)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3117 Fairwood Ave have any available units?
3117 Fairwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3117 Fairwood Ave have?
Some of 3117 Fairwood Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3117 Fairwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Fairwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Fairwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3117 Fairwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3117 Fairwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3117 Fairwood Ave offers parking.
Does 3117 Fairwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 Fairwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Fairwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3117 Fairwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3117 Fairwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3117 Fairwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Fairwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3117 Fairwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
