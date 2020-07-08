Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
31 S Powell Avenue
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
31 S Powell Avenue
31 Powell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
31 Powell Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Westgate
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated single-family home for rent. Lots of living space for a 3 or 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bath home. Possible 4th bedroom on first floor. Available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 31 S Powell Avenue have any available units?
31 S Powell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 31 S Powell Avenue have?
Some of 31 S Powell Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 31 S Powell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31 S Powell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 S Powell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31 S Powell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 31 S Powell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31 S Powell Avenue offers parking.
Does 31 S Powell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 S Powell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 S Powell Avenue have a pool?
No, 31 S Powell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31 S Powell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31 S Powell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31 S Powell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 S Powell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
