All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 309 S 4th Street A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
309 S 4th Street A
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

309 S 4th Street A

309 South Fourth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Downtown Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

309 South Fourth Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool table
internet access
Unit A Available 04/01/20 USCC a home with style - Property Id: 208578

The USCC building in downtown Columbus, Oh has its unique beauty and style with exposed brick and very tall ceilings.
Full functioning modern kitchens with Stainless steal appliances.
Smooth tile floors
light-up mirrors
Washer/Dryer in every apartment.
a GYM membership included until ours is ready.
Modern lighting.
Pool table and TV in lounge open 24/7
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208578
Property Id 208578

(RLNE5629654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 S 4th Street A have any available units?
309 S 4th Street A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 S 4th Street A have?
Some of 309 S 4th Street A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 S 4th Street A currently offering any rent specials?
309 S 4th Street A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 S 4th Street A pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 S 4th Street A is pet friendly.
Does 309 S 4th Street A offer parking?
No, 309 S 4th Street A does not offer parking.
Does 309 S 4th Street A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 S 4th Street A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 S 4th Street A have a pool?
No, 309 S 4th Street A does not have a pool.
Does 309 S 4th Street A have accessible units?
No, 309 S 4th Street A does not have accessible units.
Does 309 S 4th Street A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 S 4th Street A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230
Grandview Apartments by Albion
1717 Canvasback Ln
Columbus, OH 43215
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing