3065 Rumford Court
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:50 PM

3065 Rumford Court

3065 Rumford Court · No Longer Available
Location

3065 Rumford Court, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3065 Rumford Court have any available units?
3065 Rumford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3065 Rumford Court currently offering any rent specials?
3065 Rumford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3065 Rumford Court pet-friendly?
No, 3065 Rumford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3065 Rumford Court offer parking?
No, 3065 Rumford Court does not offer parking.
Does 3065 Rumford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3065 Rumford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3065 Rumford Court have a pool?
No, 3065 Rumford Court does not have a pool.
Does 3065 Rumford Court have accessible units?
No, 3065 Rumford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3065 Rumford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3065 Rumford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3065 Rumford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3065 Rumford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
