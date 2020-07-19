3061 Markham Road - C

2 bed 1 bath uncovered off street parking on quiet corner tucked away off high street. Unit has laundry hookups, gas and electric in tenants name water billed back. Less than 1/3 mile walk to bus stop on High St. Storage space in unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
