3061 Markham Road - C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3061 Markham Road - C

3061 Markham Road · No Longer Available
Location

3061 Markham Road, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 bed 1 bath uncovered off street parking on quiet corner tucked away off high street. Unit has laundry hookups, gas and electric in tenants name water billed back. Less than 1/3 mile walk to bus stop on High St. Storage space in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3061 Markham Road - C have any available units?
3061 Markham Road - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3061 Markham Road - C have?
Some of 3061 Markham Road - C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3061 Markham Road - C currently offering any rent specials?
3061 Markham Road - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3061 Markham Road - C pet-friendly?
No, 3061 Markham Road - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3061 Markham Road - C offer parking?
Yes, 3061 Markham Road - C offers parking.
Does 3061 Markham Road - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3061 Markham Road - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3061 Markham Road - C have a pool?
No, 3061 Markham Road - C does not have a pool.
Does 3061 Markham Road - C have accessible units?
No, 3061 Markham Road - C does not have accessible units.
Does 3061 Markham Road - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3061 Markham Road - C does not have units with dishwashers.
