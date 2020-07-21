All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3034 Oaklawn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3034 Oaklawn Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

3034 Oaklawn Street

3034 Oaklawn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3034 Oaklawn Street, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Kenmore Park Two Bedroom and One Bath Home For Rent - Fabulous 2 bedroom and 1 bath home for rent in Kenmore Park. Lots of updates and full basement. This home has a two car detached garage and central air.

(RLNE5611165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3034 Oaklawn Street have any available units?
3034 Oaklawn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3034 Oaklawn Street currently offering any rent specials?
3034 Oaklawn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 Oaklawn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3034 Oaklawn Street is pet friendly.
Does 3034 Oaklawn Street offer parking?
Yes, 3034 Oaklawn Street offers parking.
Does 3034 Oaklawn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3034 Oaklawn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 Oaklawn Street have a pool?
No, 3034 Oaklawn Street does not have a pool.
Does 3034 Oaklawn Street have accessible units?
No, 3034 Oaklawn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 Oaklawn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3034 Oaklawn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3034 Oaklawn Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3034 Oaklawn Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing