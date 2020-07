Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator granite counters ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

303 provides brand new living in the heart of Downtown Columbus that is unlike any other. It’s a sleek, modern building married with Borror’s boutique styling, offering a rooftop sundeck with a kitchenette, state of the art security system, secured on-site parking, and stunning floor-to-ceiling windows. With a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, there’s something for everyone. Within the RiverSouth district, you will be just blocks from jobs, entertainment, shopping, and the parks, trails and civic spaces of the revitalized Scioto Mile, Bicentennial Park and Columbus Commons. 303 is offering fully integrated smart apartments, including smart locks, thermostats, lights, and more! Schedule a tour today and see everything that sets us apart.



