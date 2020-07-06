Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3023 Neil Avenue
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:49 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3023 Neil Avenue
3023 Neil Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3023 Neil Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3023 Neil Avenue have any available units?
3023 Neil Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 3023 Neil Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3023 Neil Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 Neil Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3023 Neil Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 3023 Neil Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3023 Neil Avenue offers parking.
Does 3023 Neil Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3023 Neil Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 Neil Avenue have a pool?
No, 3023 Neil Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3023 Neil Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3023 Neil Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 Neil Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3023 Neil Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3023 Neil Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3023 Neil Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
