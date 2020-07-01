All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

3014 Sawdust Lane

3014 Sawdust Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3014 Sawdust Lane, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Dublin schools! Finished basement with unfinished portion for storage and laundry. Private patio and assigned parking! Pets welcome

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3014-sawdust-ln-dublin-oh-43017-usa/f0c2809e-290f-4315-a333-f4827a8a84fe

(RLNE5620806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 Sawdust Lane have any available units?
3014 Sawdust Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 Sawdust Lane have?
Some of 3014 Sawdust Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 Sawdust Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3014 Sawdust Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 Sawdust Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 Sawdust Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3014 Sawdust Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3014 Sawdust Lane offers parking.
Does 3014 Sawdust Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 Sawdust Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 Sawdust Lane have a pool?
No, 3014 Sawdust Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3014 Sawdust Lane have accessible units?
No, 3014 Sawdust Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 Sawdust Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 Sawdust Lane has units with dishwashers.

