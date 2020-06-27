All apartments in Columbus
3007 Quinby Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 2:06 PM

3007 Quinby Drive

3007 Quinby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3007 Quinby Drive, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Quinby Drive have any available units?
3007 Quinby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3007 Quinby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Quinby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Quinby Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3007 Quinby Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3007 Quinby Drive offer parking?
No, 3007 Quinby Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3007 Quinby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Quinby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Quinby Drive have a pool?
No, 3007 Quinby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Quinby Drive have accessible units?
No, 3007 Quinby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Quinby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 Quinby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 Quinby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 Quinby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
