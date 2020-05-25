All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 18 2019 at 12:53 PM

3002 E Powell Road

3002 E Powell Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3002 E Powell Rd, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris North

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 E Powell Road have any available units?
3002 E Powell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3002 E Powell Road currently offering any rent specials?
3002 E Powell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 E Powell Road pet-friendly?
No, 3002 E Powell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3002 E Powell Road offer parking?
Yes, 3002 E Powell Road offers parking.
Does 3002 E Powell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 E Powell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 E Powell Road have a pool?
No, 3002 E Powell Road does not have a pool.
Does 3002 E Powell Road have accessible units?
No, 3002 E Powell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 E Powell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 E Powell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 E Powell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 E Powell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
