Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3002 E Powell Road
Last updated July 18 2019 at 12:53 PM
1 of 19
3002 E Powell Road
3002 E Powell Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
3002 E Powell Rd, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris North
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3002 E Powell Road have any available units?
3002 E Powell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 3002 E Powell Road currently offering any rent specials?
3002 E Powell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 E Powell Road pet-friendly?
No, 3002 E Powell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 3002 E Powell Road offer parking?
Yes, 3002 E Powell Road offers parking.
Does 3002 E Powell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 E Powell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 E Powell Road have a pool?
No, 3002 E Powell Road does not have a pool.
Does 3002 E Powell Road have accessible units?
No, 3002 E Powell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 E Powell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 E Powell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 E Powell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 E Powell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
