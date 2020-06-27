All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
2998 Remington Ridge Road
2998 Remington Ridge Road

2998 Remington Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

2998 Remington Ridge Road, Columbus, OH 43232
Glenbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2998 Remington Ridge Road have any available units?
2998 Remington Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2998 Remington Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
2998 Remington Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2998 Remington Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2998 Remington Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 2998 Remington Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 2998 Remington Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 2998 Remington Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2998 Remington Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2998 Remington Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 2998 Remington Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 2998 Remington Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 2998 Remington Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2998 Remington Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2998 Remington Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2998 Remington Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2998 Remington Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
