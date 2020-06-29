Rent Calculator
Columbus, OH
298 E Beck Street
298 E Beck Street
Report This Listing
298 Beck Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Very cute section of Beck St, with off-street parking, and private fenced in patio, loft not counted as 2nd bedroom, but adds extra space for flex use.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Does 298 E Beck Street have any available units?
298 E Beck Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 298 E Beck Street currently offering any rent specials?
298 E Beck Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 E Beck Street pet-friendly?
No, 298 E Beck Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 298 E Beck Street offer parking?
Yes, 298 E Beck Street offers parking.
Does 298 E Beck Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 298 E Beck Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 E Beck Street have a pool?
No, 298 E Beck Street does not have a pool.
Does 298 E Beck Street have accessible units?
No, 298 E Beck Street does not have accessible units.
Does 298 E Beck Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 298 E Beck Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 298 E Beck Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 298 E Beck Street does not have units with air conditioning.
