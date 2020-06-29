All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:35 PM

298 E Beck Street

Location

298 Beck Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Very cute section of Beck St, with off-street parking, and private fenced in patio, loft not counted as 2nd bedroom, but adds extra space for flex use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 E Beck Street have any available units?
298 E Beck Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 298 E Beck Street currently offering any rent specials?
298 E Beck Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 E Beck Street pet-friendly?
No, 298 E Beck Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 298 E Beck Street offer parking?
Yes, 298 E Beck Street offers parking.
Does 298 E Beck Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 298 E Beck Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 E Beck Street have a pool?
No, 298 E Beck Street does not have a pool.
Does 298 E Beck Street have accessible units?
No, 298 E Beck Street does not have accessible units.
Does 298 E Beck Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 298 E Beck Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 298 E Beck Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 298 E Beck Street does not have units with air conditioning.
