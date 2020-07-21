Rent Calculator
Home
Columbus, OH
2975 Brownlee Ave
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM
2975 Brownlee Ave
2975 Brownlee Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2975 Brownlee Avenue, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroon 1 Bath Ranch Eastminster - Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom ranch in Eastminster. Stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer hookups. 1 car attached garage. Fenced Yard. Minutes from Downtown, Airport and Easton.
(RLNE5023723)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2975 Brownlee Ave have any available units?
2975 Brownlee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2975 Brownlee Ave have?
Some of 2975 Brownlee Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2975 Brownlee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2975 Brownlee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2975 Brownlee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2975 Brownlee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2975 Brownlee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2975 Brownlee Ave offers parking.
Does 2975 Brownlee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2975 Brownlee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2975 Brownlee Ave have a pool?
No, 2975 Brownlee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2975 Brownlee Ave have accessible units?
No, 2975 Brownlee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2975 Brownlee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2975 Brownlee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
