All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2973 Francis Scott Key Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2973 Francis Scott Key Way
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

2973 Francis Scott Key Way

2973 Francis Scott Key Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2973 Francis Scott Key Way, Columbus, OH 43207
Williams Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a80273806d ---- ? Three bedroom two bathroom single family home. ? Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling. ? Kitchen includes all appliances. ? Washer dryer hookups located in the closet off the kitchen. ? Master bedroom features its own bathroom. ? Two car garage. ? Small playground in walking distance from the property. ? This property is pet friendly welcoming both cats and dogs. There is a two pet maximum. ? Property Restrictions ? Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. ? Property Description Details ? Flooring: Mixed Parking: 2 Car Garage Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer Dryer Hookups Property Type: House Utilities Included: None Yard: None A/C: Central Landscaping: Tenant responsibility ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. ? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ? Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* ? Who am I renting from? ? RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2973 Francis Scott Key Way have any available units?
2973 Francis Scott Key Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2973 Francis Scott Key Way have?
Some of 2973 Francis Scott Key Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2973 Francis Scott Key Way currently offering any rent specials?
2973 Francis Scott Key Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2973 Francis Scott Key Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2973 Francis Scott Key Way is pet friendly.
Does 2973 Francis Scott Key Way offer parking?
Yes, 2973 Francis Scott Key Way offers parking.
Does 2973 Francis Scott Key Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2973 Francis Scott Key Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2973 Francis Scott Key Way have a pool?
No, 2973 Francis Scott Key Way does not have a pool.
Does 2973 Francis Scott Key Way have accessible units?
No, 2973 Francis Scott Key Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2973 Francis Scott Key Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2973 Francis Scott Key Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing