All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2968 Remington Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2968 Remington Ridge Road
Last updated January 16 2020 at 4:52 PM

2968 Remington Ridge Road

2968 Remington Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2968 Remington Ridge Road, Columbus, OH 43232
Glenbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2968 Remington Ridge Road have any available units?
2968 Remington Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2968 Remington Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
2968 Remington Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2968 Remington Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2968 Remington Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 2968 Remington Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 2968 Remington Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 2968 Remington Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2968 Remington Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2968 Remington Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 2968 Remington Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 2968 Remington Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 2968 Remington Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2968 Remington Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2968 Remington Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2968 Remington Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2968 Remington Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way
Columbus, OH 43235
The Wood Co
939 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing