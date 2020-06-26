All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 5 2019 at 4:53 PM

2965 Brookwell Drive

Location

2965 Brookwell Drive, Columbus, OH 43026
Sweetwater

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2965 Brookwell Drive have any available units?
2965 Brookwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2965 Brookwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2965 Brookwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2965 Brookwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2965 Brookwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2965 Brookwell Drive offer parking?
No, 2965 Brookwell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2965 Brookwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2965 Brookwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2965 Brookwell Drive have a pool?
No, 2965 Brookwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2965 Brookwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2965 Brookwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2965 Brookwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2965 Brookwell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2965 Brookwell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2965 Brookwell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
