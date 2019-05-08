2961 Thornell Way

Amenities

This 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home with 1350 SF in Columbus, Ohio for rent. There is so much to like about this multi level home. To start the first living area has a ceiling fan and a ton of natural lighting! Connected to the living area is the eat in kitchen! If you like to entertain this home has a huge deck and backyard. For more space there is a finished lower level which can be used as a second living area. The half bathroom and storage space is there as well. On the upper level there are the three bedrooms, 1 full bathroom that is a jack and Jill bathroom which is connected to the master bedroom!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



