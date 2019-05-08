All apartments in Columbus
2961 Thornell Way
2961 Thornell Way

2961 Thornell Way · No Longer Available
Location

2961 Thornell Way, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Photo's Coming Soon!

This 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home with 1350 SF in Columbus, Ohio for rent. There is so much to like about this multi level home. To start the first living area has a ceiling fan and a ton of natural lighting! Connected to the living area is the eat in kitchen! If you like to entertain this home has a huge deck and backyard. For more space there is a finished lower level which can be used as a second living area. The half bathroom and storage space is there as well. On the upper level there are the three bedrooms, 1 full bathroom that is a jack and Jill bathroom which is connected to the master bedroom!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2961 Thornell Way have any available units?
2961 Thornell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2961 Thornell Way currently offering any rent specials?
2961 Thornell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2961 Thornell Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2961 Thornell Way is pet friendly.
Does 2961 Thornell Way offer parking?
No, 2961 Thornell Way does not offer parking.
Does 2961 Thornell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2961 Thornell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2961 Thornell Way have a pool?
No, 2961 Thornell Way does not have a pool.
Does 2961 Thornell Way have accessible units?
No, 2961 Thornell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2961 Thornell Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2961 Thornell Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2961 Thornell Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2961 Thornell Way does not have units with air conditioning.

