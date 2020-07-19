2958 Hubbardton Place

Amenities

Coming Soon!Make it happen in this cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath multi-level home in Reynoldsburg! This home has many features including a fully fenced in back yard, 1 car attached garage, low windows and vaulted ceilings!Don't miss out on this home! For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 4 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.