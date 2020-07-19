All apartments in Columbus
2958 Hubbardton Place

2958 Hubbardton Place · No Longer Available
Location

2958 Hubbardton Place, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
None
Coming Soon!Make it happen in this cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath multi-level home in Reynoldsburg! This home has many features including a fully fenced in back yard, 1 car attached garage, low windows and vaulted ceilings!Don't miss out on this home! For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 4 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2958 Hubbardton Place have any available units?
2958 Hubbardton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2958 Hubbardton Place currently offering any rent specials?
2958 Hubbardton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2958 Hubbardton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2958 Hubbardton Place is pet friendly.
Does 2958 Hubbardton Place offer parking?
Yes, 2958 Hubbardton Place offers parking.
Does 2958 Hubbardton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2958 Hubbardton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2958 Hubbardton Place have a pool?
No, 2958 Hubbardton Place does not have a pool.
Does 2958 Hubbardton Place have accessible units?
No, 2958 Hubbardton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2958 Hubbardton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2958 Hubbardton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2958 Hubbardton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2958 Hubbardton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
