All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2926 Fenwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2926 Fenwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2926 Fenwood Drive

2926 Fenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2926 Fenwood Drive, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 Fenwood Drive have any available units?
2926 Fenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2926 Fenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Fenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Fenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2926 Fenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2926 Fenwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2926 Fenwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2926 Fenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 Fenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Fenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2926 Fenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2926 Fenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2926 Fenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Fenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 Fenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2926 Fenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2926 Fenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
The Wood Co
939 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing