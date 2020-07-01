All apartments in Columbus
2925 Norwood Street

2925 Norwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2925 Norwood Street, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home, Kenmore Park - N. Columbus - 3 bedroom, 1 bath two story home in Kenmore Park. 1 car detached garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Minutes from OSU/Downtown

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5661527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 Norwood Street have any available units?
2925 Norwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2925 Norwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Norwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Norwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 2925 Norwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2925 Norwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 2925 Norwood Street offers parking.
Does 2925 Norwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 Norwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Norwood Street have a pool?
No, 2925 Norwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 2925 Norwood Street have accessible units?
No, 2925 Norwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Norwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 Norwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2925 Norwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2925 Norwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

