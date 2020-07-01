Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2925 Norwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2925 Norwood Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2925 Norwood Street
2925 Norwood Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2925 Norwood Street, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home, Kenmore Park - N. Columbus - 3 bedroom, 1 bath two story home in Kenmore Park. 1 car detached garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Minutes from OSU/Downtown
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5661527)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2925 Norwood Street have any available units?
2925 Norwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 2925 Norwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Norwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Norwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 2925 Norwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 2925 Norwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 2925 Norwood Street offers parking.
Does 2925 Norwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 Norwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Norwood Street have a pool?
No, 2925 Norwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 2925 Norwood Street have accessible units?
No, 2925 Norwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Norwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 Norwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2925 Norwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2925 Norwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing