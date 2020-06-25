All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2921 Astor Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2921 Astor Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

2921 Astor Avenue

2921 Astor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2921 Astor Avenue, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,700 sf home is located in Columbus, OH. This home features beautiful hardwood and tile floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Astor Avenue have any available units?
2921 Astor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 Astor Avenue have?
Some of 2921 Astor Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Astor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Astor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Astor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2921 Astor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2921 Astor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2921 Astor Avenue offers parking.
Does 2921 Astor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Astor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Astor Avenue have a pool?
No, 2921 Astor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2921 Astor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2921 Astor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Astor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 Astor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing