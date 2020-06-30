2907 North High St

Amenities
The perfect place to call home! 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home is available NOW!! This home is one the 2nd floor and is a corner unit! Washer and dryer hook ups, dishwasher included. The master bedroom has a vanity space and walk in closet, a beautiful room to relax from the stress of the world.
Off street parking
Pool/Fitness Center
Package Concierge
On Site Dinning, Restaurants, and Entertainment
24/7 Emergency Maintenance
There is an amazing special with this home if you move in before January 1, 2020!
Waived Application Fees Waived Admin Fee
$140.00 off of Monthly Rent From move in until July 2020!