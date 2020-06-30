All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 17 2020 at 9:37 AM

2907 North High St

2907 North High Street · No Longer Available
Location

2907 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
The perfect place to call home! 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home is available NOW!! This home is one the 2nd floor and is a corner unit! Washer and dryer hook ups, dishwasher included. The master bedroom has a vanity space and walk in closet, a beautiful room to relax from the stress of the world.
Off street parking
Pool/Fitness Center
Package Concierge
On Site Dinning, Restaurants, and Entertainment
24/7 Emergency Maintenance

There is an amazing special with this home if you move in before January 1, 2020!
Waived Application Fees Waived Admin Fee

$140.00 off of Monthly Rent From move in until July 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 North High St have any available units?
2907 North High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 North High St have?
Some of 2907 North High St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 North High St currently offering any rent specials?
2907 North High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 North High St pet-friendly?
No, 2907 North High St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2907 North High St offer parking?
Yes, 2907 North High St offers parking.
Does 2907 North High St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2907 North High St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 North High St have a pool?
Yes, 2907 North High St has a pool.
Does 2907 North High St have accessible units?
No, 2907 North High St does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 North High St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 North High St has units with dishwashers.

