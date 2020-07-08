Rent Calculator
290 E. 15th
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM
290 E. 15th
290 East Fifteenth Avenue
Location
290 East Fifteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available Fall 2019 - This is a large house. 6 people for $3,720, additional roommates shall cost $200 each.
7 persons at $3,920
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2614151)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 290 E. 15th have any available units?
290 E. 15th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 290 E. 15th have?
Some of 290 E. 15th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 290 E. 15th currently offering any rent specials?
290 E. 15th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 E. 15th pet-friendly?
No, 290 E. 15th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 290 E. 15th offer parking?
Yes, 290 E. 15th offers parking.
Does 290 E. 15th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 E. 15th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 E. 15th have a pool?
No, 290 E. 15th does not have a pool.
Does 290 E. 15th have accessible units?
No, 290 E. 15th does not have accessible units.
Does 290 E. 15th have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 E. 15th does not have units with dishwashers.
