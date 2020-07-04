29 Kelso Rd

Amenities

Available 1/26/2020 (FLEXIBLE)

2nd floor 1 bedroom corner apartment at Olentangy Village Apartments located in Clintonville.

Looking for a sublet for lease ending in May. Great neighborhood within walking distance to shops, restaurants, grocery and 1 mile from OSU campus.

Hardwood floors throughout and a flat rate for utilities (except electric).

Pool, grill and recently remodeled gym onsite.

Friendly and responsive leasing agents and maintenance team.

The complex has direct access to the Olentangy trail and is right on the bus line.

$699 rent + $100 utilities / Month.