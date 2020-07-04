All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 29 Kelso Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
29 Kelso Rd
Last updated January 29 2020 at 9:58 AM

29 Kelso Rd

29 East Kelso Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29 East Kelso Road, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Available 1/26/2020 (FLEXIBLE)
2nd floor 1 bedroom corner apartment at Olentangy Village Apartments located in Clintonville.
Looking for a sublet for lease ending in May. Great neighborhood within walking distance to shops, restaurants, grocery and 1 mile from OSU campus.
Hardwood floors throughout and a flat rate for utilities (except electric).
Pool, grill and recently remodeled gym onsite.
Friendly and responsive leasing agents and maintenance team.
The complex has direct access to the Olentangy trail and is right on the bus line.
$699 rent + $100 utilities / Month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Kelso Rd have any available units?
29 Kelso Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Kelso Rd have?
Some of 29 Kelso Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Kelso Rd currently offering any rent specials?
29 Kelso Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Kelso Rd pet-friendly?
No, 29 Kelso Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 29 Kelso Rd offer parking?
No, 29 Kelso Rd does not offer parking.
Does 29 Kelso Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Kelso Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Kelso Rd have a pool?
Yes, 29 Kelso Rd has a pool.
Does 29 Kelso Rd have accessible units?
No, 29 Kelso Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Kelso Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Kelso Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing