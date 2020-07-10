All apartments in Columbus
2892 Azelda Street
2892 Azelda Street

2892 Azelda Street · No Longer Available
Location

2892 Azelda Street, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom W/Bonus Rm, 1 bth Ranch.
Call 614-361-3919
Fridge/Stove & A/C. Basement & Detached Garage.

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

