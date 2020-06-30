All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:24 AM

2881 Bexley Park Road

2881 Bexley Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

2881 Bexley Park Road, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 bedroom house in central eastmoor. Large fenced in yard. dry basement and partially finished. Florida room/ family room that looks over back yard. beutifuly redone bathroom and kitchen. Move in ready. Pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2881 Bexley Park Road have any available units?
2881 Bexley Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2881 Bexley Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
2881 Bexley Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2881 Bexley Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2881 Bexley Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 2881 Bexley Park Road offer parking?
No, 2881 Bexley Park Road does not offer parking.
Does 2881 Bexley Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2881 Bexley Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2881 Bexley Park Road have a pool?
No, 2881 Bexley Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 2881 Bexley Park Road have accessible units?
No, 2881 Bexley Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2881 Bexley Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2881 Bexley Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2881 Bexley Park Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2881 Bexley Park Road does not have units with air conditioning.

