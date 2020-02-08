All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2879 Continental Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2879 Continental Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2879 Continental Drive

2879 Continental Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Independence Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2879 Continental Drive, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. It offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,422 sq ft of living space. Features plush carpeting, a kitchen with all white appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2879 Continental Drive have any available units?
2879 Continental Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2879 Continental Drive have?
Some of 2879 Continental Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2879 Continental Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2879 Continental Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2879 Continental Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2879 Continental Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2879 Continental Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2879 Continental Drive does offer parking.
Does 2879 Continental Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2879 Continental Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2879 Continental Drive have a pool?
No, 2879 Continental Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2879 Continental Drive have accessible units?
No, 2879 Continental Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2879 Continental Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2879 Continental Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing