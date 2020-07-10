All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2869 Legionary

2869 Legionary Street · No Longer Available
Location

2869 Legionary Street, Columbus, OH 43207
Williams Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d914a7011 ----
? Three bedroom two and a half bathroom single family home
? Kitchen appliances are provided.
? Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs.
? Bathroom convienitely located off the spacious master suite.
? Washer and dryer are provided.
? Two-car detached garage.
? Short walking distance to the COTA bus line.
? Minutes away from the highway.

? Property Restrictions ?
Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted.
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No smoking.
Section 8 Policy: No section 8.

? Property Description Details ?
Flooring: Mixed
Parking: Detached 2 Car Garage
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Microwave /Washer / Dryer
Property Type: House
Utilities Included: None
Yard: Back Yard
A/C: Central
Landscaping: Tenant responsibility

? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ?
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
? Who am I renting from? ?
RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own.
This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas.
Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily
with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2869 Legionary have any available units?
2869 Legionary doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2869 Legionary have?
Some of 2869 Legionary's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2869 Legionary currently offering any rent specials?
2869 Legionary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2869 Legionary pet-friendly?
Yes, 2869 Legionary is pet friendly.
Does 2869 Legionary offer parking?
Yes, 2869 Legionary offers parking.
Does 2869 Legionary have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2869 Legionary offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2869 Legionary have a pool?
No, 2869 Legionary does not have a pool.
Does 2869 Legionary have accessible units?
No, 2869 Legionary does not have accessible units.
Does 2869 Legionary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2869 Legionary has units with dishwashers.

