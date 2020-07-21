2834 Acarie Dr

Amenities
Available 09/01/19 Large 3 BR, 2 car garage, Gahanna schools - Property Id: 146755
Beautiful, very spacious, open concept 3 BR, 2 car garage condo. Solid hardwood floor, gas fireplace on main level. Stainless steel appliances. Corner unit with lots of extra windows. Balcony off of kitchen. Finished walkout basement with paved patio. All new paint and carpets installed a year ago. Close to Easton.
Gahanna Schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146755p
Property Id 146755
