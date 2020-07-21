2834 Acarie Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Large 3 BR, 2 car garage, Gahanna schools - Property Id: 146755



Beautiful, very spacious, open concept 3 BR, 2 car garage condo. Solid hardwood floor, gas fireplace on main level. Stainless steel appliances. Corner unit with lots of extra windows. Balcony off of kitchen. Finished walkout basement with paved patio. All new paint and carpets installed a year ago. Close to Easton.



Gahanna Schools.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146755p

Property Id 146755



(RLNE5088812)