2834 Acarie Dr
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

2834 Acarie Dr

2834 Acarie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2834 Acarie Drive, Columbus, OH 43219
Somerset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Large 3 BR, 2 car garage, Gahanna schools - Property Id: 146755

Beautiful, very spacious, open concept 3 BR, 2 car garage condo. Solid hardwood floor, gas fireplace on main level. Stainless steel appliances. Corner unit with lots of extra windows. Balcony off of kitchen. Finished walkout basement with paved patio. All new paint and carpets installed a year ago. Close to Easton.

Gahanna Schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146755p
Property Id 146755

(RLNE5088812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 Acarie Dr have any available units?
2834 Acarie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2834 Acarie Dr have?
Some of 2834 Acarie Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2834 Acarie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2834 Acarie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 Acarie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2834 Acarie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2834 Acarie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2834 Acarie Dr offers parking.
Does 2834 Acarie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2834 Acarie Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 Acarie Dr have a pool?
No, 2834 Acarie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2834 Acarie Dr have accessible units?
No, 2834 Acarie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 Acarie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2834 Acarie Dr has units with dishwashers.
