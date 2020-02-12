All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
2832 Sussex Place Drive
Last updated April 23 2019 at 2:53 PM

2832 Sussex Place Drive

2832 Sussex Place Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2832 Sussex Place Dr, Columbus, OH 43123
Willow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2832 Sussex Place Drive have any available units?
2832 Sussex Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2832 Sussex Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2832 Sussex Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2832 Sussex Place Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2832 Sussex Place Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2832 Sussex Place Drive offer parking?
No, 2832 Sussex Place Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2832 Sussex Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2832 Sussex Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2832 Sussex Place Drive have a pool?
No, 2832 Sussex Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2832 Sussex Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 2832 Sussex Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2832 Sussex Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2832 Sussex Place Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2832 Sussex Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2832 Sussex Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
