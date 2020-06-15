Rent Calculator
Columbus, OH
282 S Terrace Avenue
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM
282 S Terrace Avenue
282 S Terrace Ave
No Longer Available
Location
282 S Terrace Ave, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ranch style with full basement - Property Id: 127674
Move in ready. 2 bedrooms with 1 1/2 bathrooms
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127674
Property Id 127674
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4942817)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 282 S Terrace Avenue have any available units?
282 S Terrace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 282 S Terrace Avenue have?
Some of 282 S Terrace Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 282 S Terrace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
282 S Terrace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 S Terrace Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 282 S Terrace Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 282 S Terrace Avenue offer parking?
No, 282 S Terrace Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 282 S Terrace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 282 S Terrace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 S Terrace Avenue have a pool?
No, 282 S Terrace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 282 S Terrace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 282 S Terrace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 282 S Terrace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 282 S Terrace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
