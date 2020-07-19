Rent Calculator
2810 Amana Court
2810 Amana Court
2810 Amana Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2810 Amana Court, Columbus, OH 43235
Misty Meadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very well maintaining of 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath home on the cul-de-sac close to shopping, park & rec center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2810 Amana Court have any available units?
2810 Amana Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2810 Amana Court have?
Some of 2810 Amana Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2810 Amana Court currently offering any rent specials?
2810 Amana Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 Amana Court pet-friendly?
No, 2810 Amana Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 2810 Amana Court offer parking?
Yes, 2810 Amana Court offers parking.
Does 2810 Amana Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2810 Amana Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 Amana Court have a pool?
No, 2810 Amana Court does not have a pool.
Does 2810 Amana Court have accessible units?
No, 2810 Amana Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 Amana Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2810 Amana Court has units with dishwashers.
