All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2795 Dolby Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2795 Dolby Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2795 Dolby Dr.

2795 Dolby Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2795 Dolby Drive, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Three bedroom house FOR RENT - Welcome to 2795 Dolby, a three bedroom, one bath home located on Columbus's South side. Large backyard with a storage shed, fenced in back yard and patio. Eat in kitchen (tenant must supply appliances). Laundry room with built in shelving. Ready for move in! Call Bailey for a showing today!

Bailey 614-949-3624

-3x rent in monthly gross income
-No evictions in the past 5 years
-No rent balances
-No section 8/ 3rd party pay
-No felonies
-Up to 2 pets under 35lbs.
-Full national credit & criminal background check

(RLNE5838383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2795 Dolby Dr. have any available units?
2795 Dolby Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2795 Dolby Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2795 Dolby Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2795 Dolby Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2795 Dolby Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2795 Dolby Dr. offer parking?
No, 2795 Dolby Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2795 Dolby Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2795 Dolby Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2795 Dolby Dr. have a pool?
No, 2795 Dolby Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2795 Dolby Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2795 Dolby Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2795 Dolby Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2795 Dolby Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2795 Dolby Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2795 Dolby Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln
Columbus, OH 43026
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing