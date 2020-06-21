2795 Dolby Dr.

Amenities
Three bedroom house FOR RENT - Welcome to 2795 Dolby, a three bedroom, one bath home located on Columbus's South side. Large backyard with a storage shed, fenced in back yard and patio. Eat in kitchen (tenant must supply appliances). Laundry room with built in shelving. Ready for move in! Call Bailey for a showing today!
Bailey 614-949-3624
-3x rent in monthly gross income
-No evictions in the past 5 years
-No rent balances
-No section 8/ 3rd party pay
-No felonies
-Up to 2 pets under 35lbs.
-Full national credit & criminal background check
(RLNE5838383)