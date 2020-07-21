Rent Calculator
279 N Oakley Ave
279 North Oakley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
279 North Oakley Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
North Hilltop
Amenities
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1 bedroom single family home with car port in back. fenced yard. basement. Recently updated. Hardwood floors. Owner provides kitchen appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 279 N Oakley Ave have any available units?
279 N Oakley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 279 N Oakley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
279 N Oakley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 N Oakley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 279 N Oakley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 279 N Oakley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 279 N Oakley Ave offers parking.
Does 279 N Oakley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 N Oakley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 N Oakley Ave have a pool?
No, 279 N Oakley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 279 N Oakley Ave have accessible units?
No, 279 N Oakley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 279 N Oakley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 N Oakley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 279 N Oakley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 279 N Oakley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
