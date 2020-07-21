All apartments in Columbus
279 N Oakley Ave
279 N Oakley Ave

279 North Oakley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

279 North Oakley Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
North Hilltop

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1 bedroom single family home with car port in back. fenced yard. basement. Recently updated. Hardwood floors. Owner provides kitchen appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 N Oakley Ave have any available units?
279 N Oakley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 279 N Oakley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
279 N Oakley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 N Oakley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 279 N Oakley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 279 N Oakley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 279 N Oakley Ave offers parking.
Does 279 N Oakley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 N Oakley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 N Oakley Ave have a pool?
No, 279 N Oakley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 279 N Oakley Ave have accessible units?
No, 279 N Oakley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 279 N Oakley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 N Oakley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 279 N Oakley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 279 N Oakley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
