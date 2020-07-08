All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:46 AM

277 E. 8th Ave.

277 East Eighth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

277 East Eighth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Weinland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a680943043 ---- ? Two bedroom one bathroom townhome. ? Large living room. ? Eat in kitchen comes fully equipped with all appliances. ? Spacious bedrooms. ? Lots of upgrades throughout the property. ? Small fenced back yard. ? Washer dryer hookups located in the unfinished basement. ? This property is pet friendly accepting both cats and dogs with a two pet maximum. ? Convienitely located on the COTA bus line. ? Minutes away from the freeway. ? Short drive to the Ohio State University campus. ? Property Restrictions ? Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. ? Property Description Details ? Flooring: Mixed Parking: Off street parking Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer Dryer Hookups Property Type: Townhouse Utilities Included: Water Yard: Small fenced back Yard A/C: Central Landscaping: Tenant responsibility ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. ? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ? Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* ? Who am I renting from? ? RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 E. 8th Ave. have any available units?
277 E. 8th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 277 E. 8th Ave. have?
Some of 277 E. 8th Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 E. 8th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
277 E. 8th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 E. 8th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 277 E. 8th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 277 E. 8th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 277 E. 8th Ave. offers parking.
Does 277 E. 8th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 E. 8th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 E. 8th Ave. have a pool?
No, 277 E. 8th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 277 E. 8th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 277 E. 8th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 277 E. 8th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 277 E. 8th Ave. has units with dishwashers.

