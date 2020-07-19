All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2760 Patrick Henry Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2760 Patrick Henry Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2760 Patrick Henry Ave.

2760 Patrick Henry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2760 Patrick Henry Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Williams Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77cd7120f1 ----
? Three bedroom one and half bathroom single family home located in Williams Creek.
? Eat in kitchen includes all appliances.
? Half bathroom convienitely located on the first floor.
? Large living room features a decorative fire place (for decorative purposes only).
? Spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet.
? Washer/dryer hookups provided.
? Located minutes from the highway.
? Walking distance to the COTA bus line.

? Property Restrictions ?
Pet Policy: Cats and dogs permitted
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No smoking.
Section 8 Policy: No Section 8 permitted.

? Property Description Details ?
Flooring: Mixed
Parking: Detached garage and 1 parking spot
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer Dryer Hookups
Property Type: House
Utilities Included: None
Yard: N/A
A/C: Yes
Landscaping: Tenant responsibility

? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ?
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
? Who am I renting from? ?
RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2760 Patrick Henry Ave. have any available units?
2760 Patrick Henry Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2760 Patrick Henry Ave. have?
Some of 2760 Patrick Henry Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2760 Patrick Henry Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2760 Patrick Henry Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2760 Patrick Henry Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2760 Patrick Henry Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2760 Patrick Henry Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2760 Patrick Henry Ave. offers parking.
Does 2760 Patrick Henry Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2760 Patrick Henry Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2760 Patrick Henry Ave. have a pool?
No, 2760 Patrick Henry Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2760 Patrick Henry Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2760 Patrick Henry Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2760 Patrick Henry Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2760 Patrick Henry Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gravity
500 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing