274 E Barthman Ave
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:37 AM

274 E Barthman Ave

274 Barthman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

274 Barthman Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Reeb-Hosack

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Maximum of five occupants
Section 8 accepted
Specific application must be filled out in office
Must meet unit specific income guidelines.
Pets accepted with pet fees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 E Barthman Ave have any available units?
274 E Barthman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 274 E Barthman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
274 E Barthman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 E Barthman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 274 E Barthman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 274 E Barthman Ave offer parking?
No, 274 E Barthman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 274 E Barthman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 274 E Barthman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 E Barthman Ave have a pool?
No, 274 E Barthman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 274 E Barthman Ave have accessible units?
No, 274 E Barthman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 274 E Barthman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 274 E Barthman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 274 E Barthman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 274 E Barthman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
