Columbus, OH
/
274 E Barthman Ave
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:37 AM
1 of 8
274 E Barthman Ave
274 Barthman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
274 Barthman Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Reeb-Hosack
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Maximum of five occupants
Section 8 accepted
Specific application must be filled out in office
Must meet unit specific income guidelines.
Pets accepted with pet fees
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 274 E Barthman Ave have any available units?
274 E Barthman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 274 E Barthman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
274 E Barthman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 E Barthman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 274 E Barthman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 274 E Barthman Ave offer parking?
No, 274 E Barthman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 274 E Barthman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 274 E Barthman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 E Barthman Ave have a pool?
No, 274 E Barthman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 274 E Barthman Ave have accessible units?
No, 274 E Barthman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 274 E Barthman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 274 E Barthman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 274 E Barthman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 274 E Barthman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
