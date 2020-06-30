Rent Calculator
Columbus, OH
274 Clinton Heights Avenue
274 Clinton Heights Avenue
274 Clinton Heights Avenue
Report This Listing
Location
274 Clinton Heights Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow!!!! This completely update Clintonville home is move in ready to be rented. The property has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full bathrooms (one off the owners suite) and a half bath on the main level.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 274 Clinton Heights Avenue have any available units?
274 Clinton Heights Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 274 Clinton Heights Avenue have?
Some of 274 Clinton Heights Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 274 Clinton Heights Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
274 Clinton Heights Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 Clinton Heights Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 274 Clinton Heights Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 274 Clinton Heights Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 274 Clinton Heights Avenue offers parking.
Does 274 Clinton Heights Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 274 Clinton Heights Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 Clinton Heights Avenue have a pool?
No, 274 Clinton Heights Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 274 Clinton Heights Avenue have accessible units?
No, 274 Clinton Heights Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 274 Clinton Heights Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 274 Clinton Heights Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
