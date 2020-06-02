All apartments in Columbus
2729 Yellowoak Place
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:33 AM

2729 Yellowoak Place

2729 Yellowoak Place · No Longer Available
Location

2729 Yellowoak Place, Columbus, OH 43026
Cross Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious two-story home, located in the City of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard Local School District. This home's first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen which opens into a large family room with a fireplace, a half bath in the hallway, and access to the garage, back yard, and basement. The second story features all three bedrooms and two full bathrooms (master and guest). Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Application and leasing details can be found inside.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 Yellowoak Place have any available units?
2729 Yellowoak Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2729 Yellowoak Place currently offering any rent specials?
2729 Yellowoak Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 Yellowoak Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2729 Yellowoak Place is pet friendly.
Does 2729 Yellowoak Place offer parking?
Yes, 2729 Yellowoak Place offers parking.
Does 2729 Yellowoak Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2729 Yellowoak Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 Yellowoak Place have a pool?
No, 2729 Yellowoak Place does not have a pool.
Does 2729 Yellowoak Place have accessible units?
No, 2729 Yellowoak Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 Yellowoak Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2729 Yellowoak Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2729 Yellowoak Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2729 Yellowoak Place does not have units with air conditioning.
