2729 Yellowoak Place

This spacious two-story home, located in the City of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard Local School District. This home's first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen which opens into a large family room with a fireplace, a half bath in the hallway, and access to the garage, back yard, and basement. The second story features all three bedrooms and two full bathrooms (master and guest). Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Application and leasing details can be found inside.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.