2700 Millview Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

2700 Millview Drive

2700 Millview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Millview Drive, Columbus, OH 43207
Madison Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently Updated Single Family home with 2 car garage, deck, shed, three seasons room with vaulted ceiling, and master bath.

Preferred Tenants Will Have:
Credit Score Around 600
Income 3X Monthly Rent
No Recent Evictions
No Criminal Background

$250 Pet Deposit, $25 Monthly Pet Rent. (May vary depending on size, and number of pets)

To Schedule a Showing, Fill Out An Application, Or View Other Properties Go To CoreRentalsOhio.com

*$30 non refundable application fee.

We do not advertise on Craigslist or Facebook, if you see this property listed on Craigslist or Facebook please contact us at 877-614-RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Millview Drive have any available units?
2700 Millview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Millview Drive have?
Some of 2700 Millview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Millview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Millview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Millview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Millview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Millview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Millview Drive does offer parking.
Does 2700 Millview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Millview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Millview Drive have a pool?
No, 2700 Millview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Millview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2700 Millview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Millview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Millview Drive has units with dishwashers.
