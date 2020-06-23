Forced Air Gas Furnaces Central Air Conditioning Newly Installed Window Ample Closet Space Frost-Free Refrigerators Gas Stoves Updated Bathrooms Painted Unfinished Basements with W/D Connections & Glass Block Windows Each Unit Includes Off-Street Parking for One to Two Resident Cars Two Bedrooms Upstairs have Nice Sized Closets
Costs Townhouses are $925 month Resident Responsible for Utilities City Provides Free Trash Removal Cat: $20 Monthly Rent $150 One Time Pet Fee Dogs: $250 non-refundable deposit $50 a month rent Security Deposit is $925 Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/80387p Property Id 80387
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 269 W Pacemont Rd have any available units?
269 W Pacemont Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 269 W Pacemont Rd have?
Some of 269 W Pacemont Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 W Pacemont Rd currently offering any rent specials?
269 W Pacemont Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 W Pacemont Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 269 W Pacemont Rd is pet friendly.
Does 269 W Pacemont Rd offer parking?
Yes, 269 W Pacemont Rd does offer parking.
Does 269 W Pacemont Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 W Pacemont Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 W Pacemont Rd have a pool?
No, 269 W Pacemont Rd does not have a pool.
Does 269 W Pacemont Rd have accessible units?
No, 269 W Pacemont Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 269 W Pacemont Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 269 W Pacemont Rd has units with dishwashers.