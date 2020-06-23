All apartments in Columbus
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

269 W Pacemont Rd

269 West Pacemont Road · No Longer Available
Location

269 West Pacemont Road, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/15/19 Pacemont - Property Id: 80387

Forced Air Gas Furnaces
Central Air Conditioning
Newly Installed Window
Ample Closet Space
Frost-Free Refrigerators
Gas Stoves
Updated Bathrooms
Painted Unfinished Basements with W/D Connections & Glass Block Windows
Each Unit Includes Off-Street Parking for One to Two Resident Cars
Two Bedrooms Upstairs have Nice Sized Closets

Costs
Townhouses are $925 month
Resident Responsible for Utilities
City Provides Free Trash Removal
Cat: $20 Monthly Rent $150 One Time Pet Fee
Dogs: $250 non-refundable deposit $50 a month rent
Security Deposit is $925
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/80387p
Property Id 80387

(RLNE5088340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 W Pacemont Rd have any available units?
269 W Pacemont Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 269 W Pacemont Rd have?
Some of 269 W Pacemont Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 W Pacemont Rd currently offering any rent specials?
269 W Pacemont Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 W Pacemont Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 269 W Pacemont Rd is pet friendly.
Does 269 W Pacemont Rd offer parking?
Yes, 269 W Pacemont Rd does offer parking.
Does 269 W Pacemont Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 W Pacemont Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 W Pacemont Rd have a pool?
No, 269 W Pacemont Rd does not have a pool.
Does 269 W Pacemont Rd have accessible units?
No, 269 W Pacemont Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 269 W Pacemont Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 269 W Pacemont Rd has units with dishwashers.
