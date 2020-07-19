All apartments in Columbus
2688 Proclamation Way
2688 Proclamation Way

2688 Proclamation Way · No Longer Available
Location

2688 Proclamation Way, Columbus, OH 43207
Williams Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
• Three bedroom one and a half bathroom single family home located in the Village of Williams Creek.
• Living room features a fireplace (for decorative purposes only).
• Fully equipped kitchen.
• Spacious dining and living room area.
• Half bathroom convienitely located on lower level of property for guests.
• Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet.
• Two car detached garage.
• This property is pet friendly (dogs and cats are welcome).
• Walking distance to the COTA bus line.
• Minutes away from the highway.

• Property Restrictions •
Pet Policy: Dogs and cats are permitted.
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No Smoking.
Section 8 Policy: No Section 8.

• Property Description Details •
Flooring:All laminate hardwood
Parking: 2 Car Detached Garage
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer / Dryer
Property Type: House
Utilities Included: None
Yard: Small Back Yard
A/C: Central
Landscaping: Tenant responsibility

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month’s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

• Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial •
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2688 Proclamation Way have any available units?
2688 Proclamation Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2688 Proclamation Way have?
Some of 2688 Proclamation Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2688 Proclamation Way currently offering any rent specials?
2688 Proclamation Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2688 Proclamation Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2688 Proclamation Way is pet friendly.
Does 2688 Proclamation Way offer parking?
Yes, 2688 Proclamation Way offers parking.
Does 2688 Proclamation Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2688 Proclamation Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2688 Proclamation Way have a pool?
No, 2688 Proclamation Way does not have a pool.
Does 2688 Proclamation Way have accessible units?
No, 2688 Proclamation Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2688 Proclamation Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2688 Proclamation Way has units with dishwashers.
