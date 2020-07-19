2688 Proclamation Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

• Three bedroom one and a half bathroom single family home located in the Village of Williams Creek.

• Living room features a fireplace (for decorative purposes only).

• Fully equipped kitchen.

• Spacious dining and living room area.

• Half bathroom convienitely located on lower level of property for guests.

• Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet.

• Two car detached garage.

• This property is pet friendly (dogs and cats are welcome).

• Walking distance to the COTA bus line.

• Minutes away from the highway.



• Property Restrictions •

Pet Policy: Dogs and cats are permitted.

No exotic pets.

Smoking Policy: No Smoking.

Section 8 Policy: No Section 8.



• Property Description Details •

Flooring:All laminate hardwood

Parking: 2 Car Detached Garage

Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer / Dryer

Property Type: House

Utilities Included: None

Yard: Small Back Yard

A/C: Central

Landscaping: Tenant responsibility



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).

Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month’s rent, depending on credit score.

Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).

Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.

Lease Length: Typically 1 year

Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available

It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.



• Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial •

Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.

Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.

Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.

Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.

Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).

We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.

This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.



Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Contact us to schedule a showing.