Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Recently Updated Single Family home. Full master bath. Large unfinished basement. Tenants pay all utilities.



Preferred Tenants Will Have:

Credit Score Around 600

Income 3X Monthly Rent

No Recent Evictions

No Criminal Background



$250 Pet Fee, $25 Monthly Pet Rent. (May vary with size and breed)



To Fill Out An Application*, Or View Other Properties Go To CoreRentalsOhio.com



*$30 non refundable application fee.