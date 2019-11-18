All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
268 Dakota Ave
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

268 Dakota Ave

268 Dakota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

268 Dakota Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Single Family in Franklinton! - Fully renovated craftsmen in the heart of Franklinton. Easy access to Downtown and Grandview. Don't pass on the opportunity to be part of the eclectic growth suburb of Columbus!

(RLNE5693488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Dakota Ave have any available units?
268 Dakota Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 268 Dakota Ave currently offering any rent specials?
268 Dakota Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Dakota Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 268 Dakota Ave is pet friendly.
Does 268 Dakota Ave offer parking?
No, 268 Dakota Ave does not offer parking.
Does 268 Dakota Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 Dakota Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Dakota Ave have a pool?
No, 268 Dakota Ave does not have a pool.
Does 268 Dakota Ave have accessible units?
No, 268 Dakota Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Dakota Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 Dakota Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Dakota Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 Dakota Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

