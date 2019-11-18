Renovated Single Family in Franklinton! - Fully renovated craftsmen in the heart of Franklinton. Easy access to Downtown and Grandview. Don't pass on the opportunity to be part of the eclectic growth suburb of Columbus!
(RLNE5693488)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 268 Dakota Ave have any available units?
268 Dakota Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 268 Dakota Ave currently offering any rent specials?
268 Dakota Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Dakota Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 268 Dakota Ave is pet friendly.
Does 268 Dakota Ave offer parking?
No, 268 Dakota Ave does not offer parking.
Does 268 Dakota Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 Dakota Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Dakota Ave have a pool?
No, 268 Dakota Ave does not have a pool.
Does 268 Dakota Ave have accessible units?
No, 268 Dakota Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Dakota Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 Dakota Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Dakota Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 Dakota Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)