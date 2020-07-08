All apartments in Columbus
2670 Glenbriar St

2670 Glenbriar Street · No Longer Available
Location

2670 Glenbriar Street, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home Walnut Heights - 3 Bedroom Ranch 1 Bath ranch house. Updated Kitchen. Large partially fenced yard. Lots of storage space.

(RLNE5392877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2670 Glenbriar St have any available units?
2670 Glenbriar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2670 Glenbriar St currently offering any rent specials?
2670 Glenbriar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 Glenbriar St pet-friendly?
No, 2670 Glenbriar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2670 Glenbriar St offer parking?
No, 2670 Glenbriar St does not offer parking.
Does 2670 Glenbriar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2670 Glenbriar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 Glenbriar St have a pool?
No, 2670 Glenbriar St does not have a pool.
Does 2670 Glenbriar St have accessible units?
No, 2670 Glenbriar St does not have accessible units.
Does 2670 Glenbriar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2670 Glenbriar St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2670 Glenbriar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2670 Glenbriar St does not have units with air conditioning.

