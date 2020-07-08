267 N. 22nd St - 2.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Gorgeous three bedroom one bath half double property. All recently painted and upgrades galore in the kitchen. Nice entryway with french doors that open to the living space. Built in book shelf in living room.

Pet friendly unit with monthly pet fee and pet deposit.

Apply online at www.parkerrealtyassociates.com